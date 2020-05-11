Editor: It’s no secret that decency and compassion have collapsed in our culture — especially in the arena of politics. President Trump has done more than anyone to attack the foundations of public morality. My first vote for a president was for George H. W. Bush in 1992.
Bush was a man of strong character, while Clinton was a known philanderer and generally accepted enemy of the truth. I supported Clinton’s impeachment because I believed that Americans had a duty to elect better leaders for ourselves, for our children, and for the world that depends on us.
But over the last four years, President Trump has done what I thought was impossible: He’s made Clinton look presidential. As a conservative and as an American, I still believe we deserve better leaders.
And I believe we have a duty to reject those who reject decency, moral values and honesty. It’s time for Trump to go.
Ryan Rapier
Thatcher, Arizona
