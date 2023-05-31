Editor: In response to Mr. Wensing’s letter on May 17: I was somewhat disappointed in the Durham Report regarding the Trump Russia Collusion. However, I am disappointed in that it didn’t lead to criminal convictions … but I understand that it is difficult to prove criminal intent. Perhaps this was not its original mission.

After President Trump left office, it was commonplace to acknowledge that Comey, Strozk, and Page had been properly terminated from the FBI due to their complicity (verified by emails). Over the years, we knew that Hilliary Clinton was the source of the Russian Dossier (she only had to pay a fine), that Comey sought illegal warrants from the FISA court using the unvetted dossier, and that Congress wasted tax payer money in subsequent hearings for over two years.

