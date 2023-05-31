Editor: In response to Mr. Wensing’s letter on May 17: I was somewhat disappointed in the Durham Report regarding the Trump Russia Collusion. However, I am disappointed in that it didn’t lead to criminal convictions … but I understand that it is difficult to prove criminal intent. Perhaps this was not its original mission.
After President Trump left office, it was commonplace to acknowledge that Comey, Strozk, and Page had been properly terminated from the FBI due to their complicity (verified by emails). Over the years, we knew that Hilliary Clinton was the source of the Russian Dossier (she only had to pay a fine), that Comey sought illegal warrants from the FISA court using the unvetted dossier, and that Congress wasted tax payer money in subsequent hearings for over two years.
Thankfully, what we now have is a complete report for historical purposes. Mr. Durham has provided us with evidence for the above, detailing how the FBI was actively colluding with the Democrats to take down President Trump during his campaign and while he was in office. Unfortunately, today we still have a politicized FBI which needs to have a deep cleaning, as we’ve recently seen obstruction regarding the Biden money laundering. We can see how the mainstream media echoed the unsubstantiated Russia Collusion from the DC politicians, and they should be embarrassed enough to start reporting factually on news.
And, yes, Mr. Wensing, I look forward to our country keeping its Number 1 status in the world. God Bless American voters who will make America Great, put America First policies in place, and honor the Constitution at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.