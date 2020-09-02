Editor: I’ve heard another conspiracy theory that may actually turn out to be true in January 2021. Here’s the premise: (1) the post office delays the mail-in election ballots; (2) the states can’t figure out how to count the ballots and if there are valid reasons to eliminate some due to inaccurate information; (3) Biden’s 600 attorneys go to court to contest election results. Even Hillary Clinton gets into the act by telling Joe to never give in!
So come January 2021 what will happen if no determination has been made and we do not have a President and Vice President winning the electoral college? Guess who is next in line? We just may have (Acting) President Nancy Pelosi and that would be the worst nightmare of our dreams. That sounds like a good reason to take back the House!
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Can you say "voter fraud?" Our supposed president is now asking people to break the law and vote twice. He told people at a Gene Pool Cleansing rally in North Carolina to vote twice in November, once in-person and once by mail. "So let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system's as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated, they'll be able to vote. So that's the way it is. And that's what they should do," he said.
Now for the truth (something you’ll never get from trump) - It is illegal to vote more than once in an election!
Poor Lil Republicans grasping at straws because they know we will have President Biden sworn in on January 21 and the entire trump grifter family will be arrested and jailed immediately.
