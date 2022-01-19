Editor: I find it ironic that we have medical staffing shortages with the omicron variant surging, and yet the Biden administration got an approval from the US Supreme Court to continue making the shortage worse. Medicare and Medicaid can withhold funds from medical institutions if they don’t mandate their employees to be vaccinated.
And then the local communities are needed to deal with this issue. What a conundrum. At least the court determined that OSHA does not have the authority to mandate vaccinations as President Biden directed.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
