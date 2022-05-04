Editor: Well, I’m not happy with any government leaks especially from the US Supreme Court.
It figures that someone felt the ends justified the means to put pressure on the justices to change their votes. But I celebrate the first draft regarding the case challenging a state’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Essentially, abortion will now be decided by the state legislatures and their citizens.
Medical information has advanced regarding pregnancies; a baby has an early heartbeat, can feel pain, and sucks its thumb in the womb. People need to know how horrendous an abortion can be, never would we consider this process for a criminal on death row. What type of society are we who have allowed abortion to move from “few” in the 70’s court decision to at time-of-birth abortions? Let us celebrate life!
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
