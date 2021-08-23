Editor: My heart cries out for those abandoned in Afghanistan, thousands and thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies. The next few weeks will be difficult to watch as individuals are abused and killed.
US troops are back at the international airport (sleeping on the floor), but those who need to leave the country can’t get to the airport except for the mercy of the Taliban. Let’s really count on that!
My heart cries out for all the veterans who have been maimed in Afghanistan and those soldiers who gave the ultimate gift. If you know anyone who may be struggling with depression, please reach out.
And it is sad to say we have left billions in cash, thousands of guns. Our top military equipment, including drones and airplanes, are now in Taliban control. They’re dismantling to send off to Russia and China.
Regardless if you believe troops should have stayed or left, it was President Biden’s execution … horrible execution of the US military departure.
Rather than bringing out people first, then equipment, then military, President Biden did it backwards!
He closed our military airport and embassy, the military, and now have no way to get anything more.
This will be a historical disaster for our nation. As they’ve defeated the United States, the Taliban and terrorists will start planning attacks throughout the world. This is worse than Saigon!
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
s - President Biden who was elected by the American people to fix the messes left behind by the twice-impeached, lying, POS. And had it not been for the lying fool making a deal and collaborating with the terrorist Taliban the end of the war could have gone a lot better. And you really have no understanding of what transpires when a war ends and troops are withdrawn. There are always millions of dollars worth of materials left behind. It was that way in WW2, Korea, Vietnam and now Afghanistan. And the logistics in moving people is truly daunting. You Republicans demanded Biden keep his promise to "get us out" and now that he is doing it you whine. Curious that you did not demand the lying fool keep his promise to get us out. Shame on you.
