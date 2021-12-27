Editor: On Dec. 23, the Today’s News-Herald ran a column by Joe Guzzardi entitled “The mounting cost of Afghan resettlement.” Congress just approved $7 billion to resettle Afghan nationals, mostly unvetted or superficially screened, not locals who helped our troops, and who were transported to military bases in our country. It again reminds us that the Biden administration left American citizens, Allies, and Afghan translators behind enemy lines in the middle of the night. We are now over 125 days that private groups attempt to help these people who are hunted by the Taliban. Prisoners were released and are again active. Starvation is now a crisis in Afghanistan.
Senator Kelly was in the military and should be concerned that our country did the unforgivable. Please contact him to show that we continue to be alarmed over the state of Afghanistan. We need to tell him we want these people back home. Now.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
