Editor: At this time of year when the July 4th holiday is celebrated, we should all take a moment to thank God (no matter which religion) that we are citizens of this great country. Our country was established to give us Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. Many of us have taken advantage of what this country offers to have more prosperity than those before us. But as President Reagan said, “Freedom is just one generation away from extinction.” We should give thanks to all those who have served in our military and protected us. But more important, I hope we remember that each of us has a responsibility to keep our country safe and our society in line with our moral values. Now is the time for the Silent Majority to no longer be silent.
S. Stievo
