Editor: With Biden’s effort to change our energy option to be climate friendly, I am disappointed that the president eliminated our option for mining uranium in Arizona. I believe nuclear power is the best option to change over for America’s energy. Wind farms only work with a blowing wind and kill birds when placed on land. Wind farms off the northeast coast are owned by foreign companies and are killing whales and other marine animals. Now it is thought that they will impact naval radar. And solar panels kill wildlife and plants, along with severely crusting the earth. To make the EV car’s battery, the African nations are using child labor to mine lithium. And when they are all used up, where will those batteries be stored while they lose their life span? Where are the environmentalists? Why aren’t they promoting tree forests to breathe in the CO2? No let’s attack the cows!
Personally I believe this is all a power play for Washington cronies. They’re picking the winners, and causing others to go out of business. And forcing the American population to give up more than just our petro cars. When all the rich start selling their personal jets and fly commercial is when I may consider another type of car. Maybe hydrogen vehicles will be more affordable.
(3) comments
Mr. Stievo may be an oil company executive with these talking points. The pros far outweigh the cons for renewable energy. We cannot continue to use fossil fuels and while nuclear is “cleaner” on the surface, where will we store the spent fuel which gives off radiation basically for forever? Nobody wants it. Not to mention keeping the reactor cool requires a lot of water which is a dwindling commodity all over the country and heaven forbid there should be an accident. While we must keep our existing nuclear plants online until we transition to renewables, they should not be scaled up. Why are Republicans trying to get you guys all riled up about your gas stoves and gas powered vehicles? Remember the outrage on the right over incandescent light bulbs? You’re being manipulated.
“Wind farms only work with a blowing wind”. I guess wind turbines won’t work in Mohave County. The wind only blows here 95% of the time.
This is what the Sierra Club says about bird deaths — Estimates are maybe a million or more birds are killed by wind turbines in the US each year but that is far exceeded by collisions with communications towers (6.5 million); power lines, (25 million); windows (up to 1 billion); and cats (1.3 to 4.0 billion) and those lost due to habitat loss, pollution and climate change (American Bird Conservancy, Nature). Even if there were twenty times more wind turbines, enough to supply the US with electricity, the number of birds killed, assuming no improvement in wind turbine design, would be about 10 million--still far less than most other causes of bird deaths. For the sake of birds, the environment and nature's beauty wind and solar power are a vastly better choice than coal, oil and nuclear energy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.