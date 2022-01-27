Editor: This could get really ugly! President Biden may send more troops to Europe, with 8500 troops on alert. (Let’s make sure these troops have had CRT.) Will this really stop Putin if he invades Ukraine? Now the North Koreans have recently launched missiles, and China is flying military jets over Taiwan. What a disaster in foreign policy after Afghanistan.
And let’s not forget we are not energy independent under Biden. We had 16,000 barrels a day to now over 200,000 barrels a day from the Russian pipeline. If there is any military action, don’t think we can still have their oil. Do we really want to go to war with Russia?
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.