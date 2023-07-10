Editor: How is “Bidenomics” treating you and your readers? For one American dream of owning a home, you now need to make over $100,000 rather than $56,000 when Biden came into office. The mortgage rate is now 6.77% when it was 2.77%, showing that it takes 93% more to own your own home. Let’s not even factor in the cost of gas and food.
How about that when President Biden opened the southern border it had 1.7 million in 2021 and another 2.3 million in 2022 of illegal immigrants.
(2) comments
S. and don't forget we don't have to see or read anymore mean tweets.
Brain dead Biden he is a disgrace to the world walks like he half dead oh wait he is ,what a loser hope all you numbskulls who voted for him are happy with this worthless person and his family! Ill take a mean tweet any day !
