Editor: If our citizenry becomes ignorant or complacent, our country is destined to move from our free society to dictatorship. Is this what we want? What are we willing to say and do to stop America’s decline? Identity politics is rampant dividing us by race, religion, and gender. We need to show our patriotism by taking the time to call or write. This should be at all levels of government … local, state, and national. The News-Herald has this information in the Sunday paper.
Or going on the internet to let Major League Baseball know it has gone too far by moving the All-Star game, because Georgia passed voting reform.
How about Delta, when we need to show an ID to take a flight? Corporations of all kinds should stay out of politics. Over half of America finds this an attempt to control our thoughts and freedoms. Until they hear from people (or hit them in the corporate pocketbook) they’ll keep going down this path because it is working. Don’t wait any longer to make your voice heard!
And don’t get me started about the vaccination passport, or I’ll have steam coming out of my ears.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
