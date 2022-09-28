Editor: The mid-term election is only weeks away. Hopefully, you will not be swayed by the negative PAC ads on candidates but determine your vote based on the issues that actually impact you: Economy, Border, Drugs, Crime, Education, and Energy. Do you think our current Democrat White House and Congress will resolve these issues? Has Joe Biden and Mark Kelly made a difference in your life, for the positive?
Our stock market dropped below 30,000 today. We’ve lost over $4,000 in our annual income due to inflation. Mortgage rates are over 5%. And many economists say it’s only going to get much worse next year. With Democrats, do you want more spending bills from Biden/Kelly which will raise taxes? Do you believe the Democrats have the will to solve the Social Security and Medicare insolvency? Regarding our border, opened by Biden, Kelly has done nothing to prevent illegal aliens, drugs, and sex trafficking from coming into our country. It was the Democrat party who allowed crime to skyrocket with the belief there should be equity in prisons, and they were the party who wanted to defund the police. Has Biden or Kelly come out with policies to stop crime in our neighborhoods? Teacher unions, supported by the Democrats, kept schools closed for covid long past necessary. We now understand children have heart issues due to mandated vaccinations, and our trained military are kicked out if they refuse vaccinations. Let’s stop the nonsense of ruining our country by promoting Green energy, instead by promoting policies with a much broader application including fossil fuels. Who do you believe is making fortunes on the solar panels and windmills? You?
If you are a moderate Democrat or an Independent, please consider voting to change policies different from Biden and Kelly. You may not have liked our former president Trump, and you may not support the MAGA movement or believe in the America First policy, but please look at the Republican Commitment to America. Too many issues are challenging us here and now. We need to make policy changes by voting straight-down ballot for Republicans … because only the elite will survive the coming economic disaster if we don’t.
