Editor: Have we lost the war with China already? First, our economy is weak due to $31 Trillion in debt, continued crazy spending, high inflation, and a banking crisis … just how deep a recession we’ll have is only a guess. Then our military material has been depleted due to the war in Ukraine. Our society has been poisoned with illegal “asylum” policy, drugs, and the woke culture.
If China should decide to invade Taiwan, they will be successful and will become the world’s super power.
When Taiwan is attacked, will the Biden administration even respond with our military? Their track record from Afghanistan suggests the woke military can’t respond adequately.
All China would need to do is explode an EMP (electro-magnetic pulse) over Pearl Harbor. With their advanced missiles they could easily eliminate our satellites, making us completely blind. And they could increase their dedicated hacking of our utility grids causing great harm to our population. They’re smart to know that a nuclear Armageddon hurts them as well and would send us all back to the stone age.
This is my opinion and not a conspiracy promoted by any conservative channel. China has had a long-term commitment to take us down, and possibly within a year it will be the time. Many of our elected officials talk, just so casually and irresponsibly, like there will be no mass destruction of WW III. But all predators like China can smell disease and fear.
S. for once you are making sense with your letters. I for one have been very concerned about China and other countries that hate us. Russia has proven that it can't compete but china on the other hand has shown the world what power they have with all their sneaky underhanded tactics they've used. They have made themselves the manufacturing giant of the world. They have infiltrated our country and stolen many high tech secrets. They have purchased many companies and land here in the states while our leaders have been asleep at the switch. China is the sleeping giant just waiting for the right time to launch their attack from within our shores. They were never in a hurry just biding their time. They have bought and paid for many of our companies and political leaders. With our current government leaders we are no match agaisnt them and they know it. Yes they will attack Taiwan as that has been their plan all along. This make believe old man president we have has no guts to stand up to China as they have him dead to rights with all the money they have paid him and his family. So here we are today hoping and preying that we will survive but the way I see it the country made it's choice during the last presidential election and the future of this once great nation is in dire need of someone to save us. Trump was persecuted for standing up for our country but he was cast aside for a blubbering old fool who can't see past his next ice cream cone. God help us.
