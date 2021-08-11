Editor: Our community’s educational staff, parents, and board should be congratulated on working together to teach our children after a horrendous year. Many doctors have stated that masks and vaccines are not necessary for children. Hopefully our curriculum promotes our nation’s history so that our children learn to be proud and responsible citizens.
Our children have lost a year of education due to covid. It is unfortunate that the elite left promote racism and really stupid cultural changes.
Do you know that China has been ranked No. 1 in STEM testing, and the USA is No. 37? How did this ever happen? Can our children ever recover? Can our school system focus on science, technology, and math to prepare the next generation for a better future?
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
