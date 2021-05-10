Editor: Doesn’t it make more sense to have the National Guard helping out at the Mexican border than at the DC Capital? We should contact Gov. Ducey and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors indicating our support for using the National Guard to help with this crisis.
Since wall construction ceased in January, and President Biden encouraged immigrants to come north, the US has experienced an outrageous number of children entering our country.
It will only continue to grow over the next few months and then resume late fall.
We’ve seen the miserable conditions these children are experiencing here because we have no place to house them.
We’ve heard of the additional trafficking of drugs and guns, because our border workers are taking care of the children the best way they can. What can be done besides voicing our concerns to our Congressional representatives? Sometimes I wonder if we have such different opinions on illegal crossings because humans commonly operate from one side of the brain or the other side. Generally speaking, one side is reason/mathematical and the other emotion/arts. Would the latter apply to Democrats? Would it be appropriate for Democrats to collect children’s clothes, toys, and other necessities?
Perhaps then the Democrats would go to the border for a two-week stint to help out with the children? This would put their “Words into Action” … an admirable trait to be recognized by Republicans.
However, once seeing all the silver blankets, side by side, in plastic cages, would the Democrats then be motivated to write to Senators Kelly and Sinema to stop the madness?
At least the wall should be finished so that children and other immigrants come through designated ports of entry. Perhaps Republicans would be willing to compromise on the Dreamers if the wall was done. At this point, compromise would be a wonderful thing!
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
AND YET ANOTHER BORDER WALL SCAM -
The founder of a failed private border wall crowdfunding effort has been nailed with a grand jury indictment in the Northern District of Florida for tax charges linked to hiding hundreds of thousands of dollars of income for the project he once told Occupy Democrats by email he would “never take a penny from.” Brian Kolfage is already facing money laundering conspiracy and fraud charges in the Southern District of New York for skimming cash from WeBuildTheWall, a 501c4 social welfare organization he founded to build private border wall segments based on a $20 million GoFundMe campaign starting in late 2018.
Now, federal prosecutors in Tallahassee have unsealed three new charges related to Kolfage’s scheme to rake in a six-figure income from MAGA donors along with Steve Bannon, whom the twice-impeached, lying, crook pardoned at the end of his term for his role in the scheme.
Allegedly, the Air Force vet Kolfage filed a false tax return only declaring $64,000 in income, used multiple shell companies to disguise hundreds of thousands in payments that he lied to the public about receiving, and by transmitting his return electronically, prosecutors say he committed wire fraud.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.