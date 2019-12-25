Editor: In response to Dave Tunnell’s letter, I’d like to thank him for his USAF service to our country. Many veterans have taken advantage of the educational benefits and have had a more prosperous life. Thank you to all current service members and all veterans.
The 1776 meaning of the words "general welfare" is evidenced in Mr. Tunnell’s list: rural development, infrastructure, space program, etc. Surely both political parties contributed to this development. However, the Democrat position of general welfare also includes individuals receiving welfare benefits through the government rather than charities. It returns us to the give-a-fish or teach-fishing debates.
Since President Johnson (D) in mid-60s established welfare, it has created large communities living in poverty, from generation to generation. We should be proud of President Trump and HUD Secretary Ben Carson for creating opportunity zones to pull communities from poverty.
We should also be reminded of President Carter (D) who gave us 16% mortgage rates and President Clinton (D) who was impeached. Let’s also mention President Obama’s lack of actions: Crimea invaded by Russia, the Chemical Attack Red Line in Syria, and the Benghazi deaths of four Americans. That’s why many individuals do not support the Democrat platform and subsequent Democrat actions.
The US House Speaker (Pelosi-D) refuses to fund our military. She refuses to address prescription drugs, all the while herding the Democrat caucus to pass the Articles of Impeachment. Intelligence Committee (D majority) shirked responsibility by not hearing briefs on foreign issues. Will they focus on the current demonstrations in Iran and Hong Kong China? The US House Judiciary Committee (D majority) held sessions based on emotion, opinion, and hearsay.
But President Trump’s possible impeachment is for another letter. Let the people decide in November 2020.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
