Editor: I questioned whether or not I should write this letter because we have been reminded of the depravity of our society, once again, with the Texas killings and I am quite pessimistic.
On May 26, Carolyn Blackmore indicated gun laws could resolve this sickness, but I disagree with her in that the gun is the tool used as to “how” the killings were done but not the “why.”
This is a much more difficult question, and we turn our heads away from the solutions because it will be a long haul and we all want immediate solutions. Other than domestic violence, which is rampant after covid, the profile of our killers is young male, bullied, triggered on social media, low income, from a broken family, with no hope of escaping.
We could write our elected officials with this 10-point list, but I am sure your readers could add more:
1-Harden the school targets with fencing, locked entry, metal detectors, armed teachers, police liaison officers. Far from what we want for our children. What about other targets and inner cities?
2-Place a counselor/profiler at each school in every town.
3-Start up groups like Boys and Girls clubs, or community sports, to increase socialization and guidance.
4-Promote family structure.
5-Limit social media for everyone, adults included, so that we actually interact with one another.
6-Encourage big business to move into economically depressed neighborhoods.
7-Encourage trades and youth programs (welding, plumbing, electrical, etc.).
8-Stop drug use.
9-Every community to have mental health facilities, with a special program for youth.
10-Build up the police and prison the bad guys (for real).
Any change would require time and money, which our country does not have with a $30 Trillion debt. These actions certainly would help once implemented, but I don’t believe it is the true answer. Throughout my lifetime, society and our moral norms have deteriorated to this point in time with no value for life. As adults we have little respect for one another, so how can we teach our children? Where does individual morality come from? Our culture may be beyond hope, but this would be my last recommendation … which cannot be regulated by government. It is up to each one of us.
All of Jewish law can be summarized into two rules. First, love God with all your heart, soul, and mind. And the second is like it, love your neighbor as yourself. (Paraphrased Matthew 22:37)
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.