Editor: In the Today’s News-Herald on Sept. 14 there was a small article on the January 6 rioters.
Of course, if the “rioters” were Democrats they would have been called “protestors.”
There is another GOP rally coming up this weekend to call attention to those who are in prison without a court’s verdict. Eight months is not a speedy trial, especially with the charge of trespassing.
Compare this to the quick release of the Black Lives Matter rioters who destroyed cities last year. This is simply not right! Call Senators Sinema and Kelly to get Justice!
For the most part, January 6 was a GOP rally and protest. There were those who were let into the building through doors, but others did break windows to enter.
The protestors were taking selfies and, yes, some damage was done. Let’s see all that footage that the police will not release.
The GOP protesters did not agree with the election results … which is still contested by some.
They were there to have VP Pence see the position of thousands and have VP Pence send the certifications of a few swing states back to those states for audits.
There were no Congressional officials hurt and, no, Sandy Cortez was not raped as she was in an entirely different building. The only one that died at the Capital was a veteran when she was shot to death by a police officer. Where is Babbitt’s Justice?
January 6 should never be compared to Sept. 11! We should never forget the deaths and destruction of Islamic terrorists, not even after 20 years. To make that comparison diminishes the memories of those lost on September 11.
Funny, they can put up another barbed-wire fence in D.C. but let illegal immigrants carrying diseases through our southern border. Another topic for another day…
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
