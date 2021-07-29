Editor: Over 1 Million illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border in the first 6 months of 2021. From there, they are sent via bus or airplane to all areas of the US. Some illegal immigrants have covid and many are not even tested. These people come from all over the world.
But for us citizens, the federal government is continuing the covid alarm and may mandate federal employees to get vaccinated. Schools may need to mask in some states. Businesses are confused about what should be done. The Pandemic fear is alive and thriving for citizens, but not for illegals.
I am not going to give up my freedom by masking again!
Please contact your elected officials to stop this idiocy. Actually, let’s just close the southern border while we’re at it.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
s - [thumbdown][yawn] Same trash, different day[thumbdown]
We expect that from you, Bob. This man had a valid question. Why don't we close the border, at least until we have this "pandemic" controlled?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.