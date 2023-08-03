Editor: Another federal case started this week against former President Trump in DC, wasting our tax dollars. Although this is called the legal case on the Jan. 6 insurrection, the four charges brought have nothing to do with it. No, the prosecution believes that Donald Trump actually knew that he had lost the election and was deliberately lying to the country. Does anyone believe that? No way, because even today Trump believes the election was rigged … in various manners … and that Mike Pence could have legally sent the election back to the States in question. The DOJ now has multiple cases against President hoping to bleed him dry financially. They want to prevent him from campaigning and winning the Republican nomination. This is called election interference, don’t you think?
Rack your brain now: Do you remember all the Democrats saying the 2016 election was stolen? Or that there was a promotion by Hollywood actors stating that the Electoral College should do the right thing? Or that Hilliary said over, and over, and over that President Trump was an illegitimate president? And let’s not forget that the whole Russian collusion issue (created by Clinton) raged for two years, and it was proven by a special counsel to be a total hoax. How much damage did that do to our country?
All you demorats that responded, you are just part of the demorat propaganda machine that has been in place for years now. You just can't believe that your party could have done some shady things during the 2020 election, well that's your right to believe what you want. Your party never excepted Trump as the winner in 2016 and went after him with all kinds of false claims. What is really at stake here is free speech. The left is attacking free speech and as it stands now if you won't cave to their way of thinking you are an enemy of the state. We have seen first hand how the FBI and DOJ have been weaponized to go after people for exercising their rights, people letting their school boards know that they are not happy with the trash that is being taught to their kids, the FBI went right after them. You need to start paying more attention to that criminal occupying the WH. Now there is a real piece of work. The man never had a real job and just look at the fortune he's amassed on a government paycheck. Pretty suspicious to me. The man has sold his sole to our enemies and finally the walls are starting to cave. All this BS indictments against Donald Trump is to throw the scent off of Biden with the help of the corrupt press. The people with common sense are starting to see what they are up to and will no doubt throw the demorats out in the next election. This country can't stand much more of this idiotic Bidenomics' and his open border disaster.
“Trump actually knew that he had lost the election and was deliberately lying to the country. Does anyone believe that?”
YES, S Stievo, I believe that and so do most Independent Voters!
More accurately I believe that President Trump’s inflated ego would not allow him to admit that he actually lost to a person that probably ran the worst political campaign in history! Which in its self is an indicator of the powerful “anybody but Trump” sentiment and is only more powerful today!
I also believe that in order for the egomaniac within the former president to maintain his self-image, he had to claim that there was no way in hell that he could have lost an honest election …his ego said: “it had to be fixed”. Who knows, maybe Mr. Trump is really such a great salesman that he actually sold himself on that fallacy?
Additionally, I honestly believe that President Trump is being victimized by the Biden Justice Department; regardless of how disgusting that is, the mid-terms confirm that he lost his mojo and is his candidacy guarantees a Democrat win.
Because of the inordinate importance of the 2024 election, I cringe at the thought of seemingly intelligent people continuing to buy-into Mr. Trump’s endless hyperbole.
I would implore Mr. Trump to once in his lifetime place his country before his inflated ego and withdraw, but realistically I know that I could win the lottery a 1,000 times before that happens!
Jim
Well now he can prove in court all the lies a lot of you have believed, easy button prove the election fraud and all charges go away, if not he should be locked up for good.
Right on S. , but this is just another attack by the demorats as they are so afraid of Trump it drives them crazy not that they need anything to drive them crazy. They are so power hungry and will do whatever it takes to get their way even if it takes are country down to the 3rd. world status.
Trump needs to demand reinstatement right now! And if not, threaten suicide.
Keep sending the orange loser your money! That rich billionaire really needs it for his legal defense team. Don’t bother sending any money to your Republican Party, they don’t need it, the rich orange loser does!
Hahaha, Trump…… the GOP symbol of male virility
They are anti drag but love the bloated orange guy that looks like a drag queen
