Thank you for reading!
Editor: What does election interference mean to you?
Is it when a man posts a meme on social media? It said Hillary’s supporters should “text” in their votes; he got 10 years in prison.
Or is it when a candidate creates a malicious document against the other presidential candidate? It was picked up by the FBI to pursue legal harassment for two years. A fine was assessed.
Or is it when our state’s largest precinct doesn’t have the right paper for the ballots, or the printers don’t work?
Or is it when the signature verification is set so low that almost any signature goes through?
Or is it when a dozen bins are pulled out from under the table and run through the machines, all done after the watchers were sent home? (PA video)
Or is it when individuals are stuffing unsupervised ballot boxes at 2 a.m.? (2000 Mules video)
Or is it when the government instructs Facebook to ignore the Hunter Biden laptop?
Or is it when 51 retired military and intelligence officers sign a letter that the laptop is Russian misinformation?
Or, the most recent, is it when the FBI and Attorney General have brought criminal charges against the current GOP candidate for having documents? Let’s not forget the unequal justice that Biden also had classified documents as Vice President (NOT President) and Senator; and he has not suffered any consequences. It’s a dark day when all this is happening to interfere with our elections!
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
