Editor: Several weeks ago I asked your readers to contact Representative Gosar and Senators Sinema and Kelly. Since then the J6 videos were released, and a new clip showed another participant unjustly charged in the protest. He entered the Capitol through an open door, was told by the Capitol police surrounding that door that it was illegal to be in the building, and he left … all within 38 seconds! After being jailed for three months, this individual is under house arrest awaiting his trial. How unjust! As of March 16, it’s been reported that another 1,000 J6 protesters will be prosecuted.
I am asking your readers to go to stophate.com, drop down the menu (three bars), and select J6. On that page it asks you to pray, donate to fundraisers, and send mail to the J6 political prisoners. When tapping send mail, it brings you to Patriot Mail Project where you can access a spreadsheet. I hope your readers will be so kind as to reach out to offer encouragement, and I ask that no hate mail is sent. There are three people from Arizona, including the Shaman who we now know walked around escorted by the police, but was imprisoned for 41 months.
