Editor: I would like to have a Democrat explain the difference between the Socialist policy of “redistribution of wealth” and the Democrat policy of “tax the rich” as AOC had on her backside of the beautiful Gala gown. Just what IS the fair share for the rich? We all know large corporations and rich people have had loopholes in the IRS tax code for decades. And lots of Americans pay 0% tax because of income status and deductions. So, it’s the middle class that pays the most. Let’s work together to stop the excessive spending … moving for approval through budget reconciliation … of over $3+ Trillion. Let’s get the IRS loopholes removed. Have we again come to a time with Taxation without Representation? Call Senator Sinema to have her stand firm against this so-called Human Infrastructure bill.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"Tax the rich" is a simple balancing of the tax burden that would force the extremely wealthy - Bezos, Musk, et al - to pay taxes, something they do not do at the moment. Why should I pay more tax on a Whooper than these people pay on on an income in the billions? Remember the greatest time of economic boom in our nation , the 1950s, when top marginal tax rates were over 90 percent for the wealthiest Americans who made investing in business the way they avoided those high rates leading to a strong economy and brought about an equally strong middle class. Rolling back the ridiculous tax breaks put in place by a twice-impeached fool would pay for President Biden's programs that would benefit the average American.
