Editor: Covid-19 is still out there, and we still need to take precautions with personal responsibility. However, I am more optimistic and not expecting a “dark winter” with another 200,000 deaths.
That number just was thrown about to put fear into us.
I also just heard a report and believe that the current deaths were split with 15% in red states and 85% in blue states. Governors need to accept accountability for their lack of protection of the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. We know so much more now about the virus, and soon, very soon we’ll have approved anti-virus medication and the vaccine.
Also, just a quick comment: Vote platform.
If you support limited government, free markets, law and order, strong military, pro-life, and conservative values, vote Republican up and down the ticket.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
