Editor: On Aug. 23 Mr. Kotan writes an honest letter from an independent’s viewpoint. What I’d like to add to his letter is Mark Kelly’s ad on Social Security. Kelly is trying to scare seniors about a possible solution using privatization. What we seniors really need to be scared about is that Social Security funds will no longer be available in the very near future. Over the decades, neither political party wanted to broach this problem with a 10 foot pole.
I think Social Security has been a Ponzi scheme from the beginning in 1945, with almost 42 people contributing for every 1 person drawing. My data, which is old from 2010, now shows that less than 3 people contribute for every 1 person drawing. And Mr. Kotan is correct in that there have been many adults who are drawing disability rather than retraining. In the 1990s, a specific fund was set up, but then any surplus we had our Congress decided to spend on infrastructure, education, and wars. Now there’s next to nothing left, and we still have Baby Boomers retiring. So there have been several solutions floating around, nothing that we’re going to want but need to do … bite the bullet. Nothing done? Seniors may lose 25% of their benefits. Nothing done? There will be no recipients getting Social Security who put in. That’s were privatization comes in … for those in the next generation to retire. Solution for today’s seniors? Taxes … more national debt … So should our elected officials fix this problem?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.