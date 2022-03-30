Editor: As a transplanted snowbird from Wisconsin, it was interesting to hear from Michael Gabelman, guest on Fox News on March 22.
An interim report was released from the Wisconsin Special Council which, as you know, was one of the contested swing states in the 2020 election.
Mr. Gabelman stated there was a $330 Million contribution from Zuckerberg, mostly to the Center for Tech & Civic Life which hired private party influencers.
He was “shocked” that these agents were “deeply embedded” in the election process, especially in the top five Wisconsin cities. The Green Bay mayor “facilitated the takeover of a public election by private partisan interest groups who were set in motion by Zuckerberg and guided by the political goals of David Plouffe.” (Plouffe wrote "Citizen’s Guide to Beating Donald Trump.")
Now, I am not one to go on about how the election was stolen from Donald Trump, but I do believe there was manipulation of the election process in the swing states. Each state has its own constitution which should be followed, and I expect our Arizona administrators to do as directed in the election process.
We may have been using the early ballot illegally for many years, and the covid expansion directives brought this to our attention.
If our legislators need to better define or modify the process, then they should get it done so we never have election fraud again. Perhaps it would simply be assuring that our voting records are up to date so dead people don’t vote. Quoting the TNH from March 11, “it is the duty of every individual to take a vested interest in the community and do what they can to be involved.”
This should be applied at the state level as well. Please contact your elected officials to make your voice known as they work on legislation to ensure a free and fair election.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.