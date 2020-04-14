Editor: As our country transitions from medical crisis to economic recovery, please join with me to express deep gratitude to all those who are on the frontline fighting the virus and keeping us safe. Across America, our appreciation goes to the medical communities; fire and police officers; the military and Corp of Engineers; food bank volunteers; federal, state and local government officials; and all the people providing the essential services that kept us functioning.
We have the best healthcare in the world. FEMA and CDC have worked to streamline the system, as pharmaceutical companies develop breakthroughs to treat the virus and the vaccine. Large companies have stepped up to help in manufacturing medical supplies and equipment.
For all those who have lost loved ones, our deepest condolences. For all those who have lost jobs, you have hope that our country will rebound. The American people have pulled together to move through this pandemic.
Now President Trump will rely on the COVID-19 task force and the new economic recovery council to balance possible death vs. economic depression. In addition, President Trump will work with the governors to gradually reopen business. And I hope that Senators McSally and Sinema can work together to move bills forward to stimulate the recovery. Politics should wait.
Remember almost all of us have tried to do our best in the face of this new virus. Let’s continue to use physical distancing and masks to keep us safe, but also let’s spend money in our community to help our small businesses quickly recover.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
