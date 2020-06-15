Fund the police more
Editor: I’d like to thank Bruce Warner for his Letter, “Who Wants to Be a Cop,” dated June 12. I’d like to add that we should fund the police more than ever in this current culture to cover officer compensation, more training, and additional community liaisons.
After school shootings, police liaisons were demanded and now the police need to be removed due to racism.
Seattle now has a police-free zone after abandoning a police precinct. Toy companies will stop making police toys.
Hollywood has gotten into the act by canceling popular cop shows, including cartoons. When will this nightmare end?
Unfortunately, our television programming has moved from the virus, to news about millions lost in the economy, to BLM protesters, and to rioting across the country. Now we have four months of political ads coming our way.
I just saw an ad with 2017 (small font) data; no doubt votes against Obamacare. Republicans want coverage for pre-existing conditions except under a different plan. Democrats want Obamacare … or Medicare for All … and the Democrats want to limit your Second Amendment Rights.
I hear gun sales have been up these last couple weeks. Anyway, my blood pressure has set new records. How is your BP?
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"and the Democrats want to limit your Second Amendment Rights." Why is it so difficult for the C/F's to tell the truth, about anything, ever?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.