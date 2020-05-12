Editor: My husband is a retired 30-year police officer, so I have always believed in law enforcement. However, we agree that the government has infringed on our civil liberties by continuing this stay-at-home mandate. We won’t lose 1 million Americans as originally predicted.
Our healthcare system is no longer overwhelmed by coronavirus patients. Medicines can now be used that are effective and safe. Churches should be open and protests should not be stopped, both of which are granted with the First Amendment.
People can wear masks while retail shopping to be cautious. Restaurants could be open with outdoor seating and increased spacing of tables.
Give extra protection to nursing homes. If you’re afraid of the virus, stay at home and enjoy the weather.
Government has gone too far and is destroying our economy. I support BlondZees (restaurant) as the owner has tried to maintain her restaurant and her civil liberties. I’ll be sure to eat there if she opens.
I’ve already contacted Gov. Ducey. We are not New York City. Enough is enough!
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
