Editor: First we have a covid-19 relief bill for $1.9 trillion, with only 9% going toward covid relief and the majority of funds for earmarks. What does the pig say? Sign, sealed, and delivered.
And just weeks later we have an infrastructure bill proposed for over $2 trillion paid for with a corporate tax hike. Who’s buying that the new tax hike won’t be passed on to us, the consumer? Or worse, that employees lose jobs when the company moves out of the US … Again. Not even 6% for infrastructure, but funding the Green Project and Human infrastructure that we know is not supported by most Americans. Let’s reject the new definition of infrastructure, and let’s contact our Arizona Senators to focus on roads and bridges.
Then we should look forward to a comprehensive immigration program. Wonder how this will evolve as we watch the humanitarian crisis at the border. Because it’ll be several thousand pages, the Congress will vote and read it after. History repeats itself.
We need to contact Senators Kelly and Sinema to make sure they vote to keep the filibuster and keep election laws with the individual states as assigned by the Constitution … vote against SB1. I know the filibuster can log jam congressional bills, because we are such a divided country and Congress won’t compromise unless the constituents demand it. The Congress is 50/50 so there is no mandate by the people. The majority needs to work with the minority to accomplish legislation which will help all the American people. Stop passing bills using budget reconciliation and negotiate the bills which focus on specific issues … without the pork. Trash the lipstick!
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Despite the Biden Haters posting here day in and day out President Biden - the man elected by the American people to give all of us hope for a better nation and to remove a twice-impeached fool from office - moves ahead with his popular programs and we see millions of Americans receiving the trump virus vaccine, the economy seeing an upsurge as average American’s received economic help and on the horizon millions of jobs as the American Rescue Plan begins the much needed repair of our nations infrastructure.
In order to continue the works of President Biden to bring us back from the horrors left behind by a fool each of us needs to contact Senators Kelly and Sinema to do away with Turtle Boy McConnell’s control of the Senate and to block the Republicans disgusting voter suppression laws currently moving through state legislatures.
We face a hopeful future for our nation and for every American, but it cannot succeed as long as Republicans refuse to do anything.
