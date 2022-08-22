Editor: Although gas is starting to come down, our basic food costs are still double digits with inflation. We should thank our city council for allocating up to $1 million and creating a committee to make recommendations to the council for essentials that our residents need. I would like to ask that they immediately designate some funds to our local food banks. These established non-profit organizations have a long record in serving our community.
After that, this committee could review other organizations that have previously helped residents with housing, medical costs, and even gasoline if the price should start rising.
However, from past experience, any funds given to organizations should be monitored. And Kudos to the construction contractors for building tiny homes to make them affordable in this market.
On the flip side, the recent Inflation Reduction Act from the federal government does not address inflation. It has money for the Green deal for electric cars, windmills, and solar panels. It also increases taxes on companies that will, in turn, pass on to the consumer.
And lets look forward to more audits from the 87,000 IRS agents.
Both our Arizona Senators voted along party lines to make this bill a law that will cost us taxpayers lots and lots more.
Our country’s citizens should establish policy, not the Elites in DC. Senator Kelly needs to be replaced. Let’s remember this when we vote in November!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.