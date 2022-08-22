Editor: Although gas is starting to come down, our basic food costs are still double digits with inflation. We should thank our city council for allocating up to $1 million and creating a committee to make recommendations to the council for essentials that our residents need. I would like to ask that they immediately designate some funds to our local food banks. These established non-profit organizations have a long record in serving our community.

After that, this committee could review other organizations that have previously helped residents with housing, medical costs, and even gasoline if the price should start rising.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.