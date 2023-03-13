Editor: Yes, Seriously, Tucker is giving us actual footage of the Capitol on January 6. How Ms. Emmons can say that it was misinformation is complete nonsense. What she refuses to accept is that both can be true. Many walked into the building, walking around taking selfies (yes, like a tourist). Even the Arizona Shaman was escorted through the building with two Capitol police. Don’t forget Tucker’s footage that shows the Shaman offering a prayer in the House chamber. This peaceful Shaman is veteran Jacob Chansley, who suffered through solitary confinement, and is now serving a 41 month prison sentence since the Justice Department did not provide this exculpatory evidence.
Yes, Ms. Emmons, there was another entrance that had people (Ray Epps, etc.) exciting the crowd to destroy the guard rail and fight with the police. Tucker and many other Republicans are against this type of behavior. We do not support riots by our side and certainly not the prior BLM riots for several summers where they were described as “peaceful” demonstrations despite the fires and building destruction. We do not support vandalism of the government buildings, by either side.
