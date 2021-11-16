Editor: Calling all Democrats and Independents! Did you vote for candidate Joe Biden as a moderate?
Did you expect him to open the southern border on Day 1? Did you expect him to pay money to illegals for those who had children separated from parents?
First let me say that this was done under President Trump, following the established immigration laws. If you have a problem with this, you should petition Congress to enact immigration reform.
The border has to be closed now. There is another caravan that is projected to cross through Yuma, so contact your elected officials!
There are over 900 applicants, and up to 5600 possible, to receive compensation.
This could be $450,000 per person, up to $1 million a family. That’s our taxpayer money that could be used for our citizens, especially the homeless throughout our country.
Since this falls under the Dept of Justice, I don’t know how much of an impact Senators Kelly and Sinema can do … but it is again worth your time reaching out and expressing your opinions. Remember, Congress works for us.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Terrorism is alive and well in this country under guise of the Democrat party. We see it every day except perhaps on CNN and MSNBC. Some people voting for Biden were hoodwinked because of their inability to change channels.
