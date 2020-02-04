Editor: As a retired senior, I watched most of the impeachment process of the House Intelligence and Judicial Committees. This was followed by the House voting before Christmas to accept the two articles of impeachment: Abuse of Power, and Obstruction of Congress. This was then followed by a month’s delay by Speaker Pelosi before moving to the US Senate.
The country, for days and days in January, watched the Senate sit as jurors while the House presented its case.
In very simple terms, the House is obligated to investigate and indict while the Senate sits as jurors. As expected, the motions and amendments followed party lines. In my opinion, the House did not do its job. It did not follow House rules and the Constitutional process to call witnesses.
During the Senate trial the House presented their 13 witnesses via video clips and documents. Then the House asked for more witnesses after a leak of the Bolton book draft.
They could have called more witnesses in the House Intelligence committee, but they chose not to.
The Senate voted not to call additional witnesses … truly I struggled with my perspective of witnesses. First it would give President Trump’s legal team time to cross examine the 13 witnesses (they were blocked in the Intelligence Committee).
However, just how long would this go on with calling new witnesses based on unsubstantiated articles in the newspaper? Just think how much time … and money … it cost for the impeachment and trial. Not to mention that the normal work of Congress was not done.
I agree with the GOP Senators that Trump’s brief call to Ukraine referenced Ukraine’s corruption, did not meet the Constitution’s levels of impeachment, and the House had an ineffectual case.
S. Stievo
Lake Havsau City
