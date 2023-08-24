Editor: Well, Governor Hobbs may soon join the pile-on with former President Trump regarding the 2020 election and alternate electors. Republicans believe a charge has dropped a day after something negative happened with Hunter or Joe Biden which would divert public attention. And we find it more than a coincidence that these charges are now brought during an election season, after waiting over two years. Trump will need to carefully balance his court dates and his campaigning events, while bleeding financially with attorney fees. I call this election interference. I wonder if Independent voters look at it this way as well.
The US House oversight committee is now pursuing emails from then Vice President Biden, using alias email accounts.
(5) comments
Only pile on that should be occurring right now is the arrest of the fake electorates by the traitors who tried to help trump over throw the election. In Florida they attempted to jail individuals who they claimed cast one vote wrongly, what should someone get who attempted to steal millions of votes?
That's not piling on, that's seeking justice for the Arizona voters who these people attempted to rob of their votes. I smell RICO charges for these Pathetic Phony Patriots!
Comer and Jordan have struck out at every turn. They have made numerous accusations claiming they have witness's only for them either to lose the witness or the witness such as Hunters party testifies completely opposite of what they claim. They will do anything to try and divert away from trumps problems. A special prosecutor investigated trump and took his information to a grand jury who agreed to indictments. No other investigation by a legislative group was continued, a special prosecutor has been assigned to the Hunter case so let him do his job, they won't because they need to control the narrative and keep making false accusation.
The more important issue is that the National and State republican leaders are attacking our Justice system and defending these traitors! Rats going down with the ship.
Yep S. that's exactly what we are going to see. What the left just can't realize is the Trumps poll numbers go up every time they throw another curve ball his way. Have you ever seen so many stupid corrupt people that are supposed to be working for the people of this country. They have been so engrossed with their hatred for him that working for the country is not at all on their radar. It's plain as the nose on their faces that they are terrified of Trump as they know that if he gets back in the WH they are toast. Believe me there will be heads rolling and many will end up in prison.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.