Editor: Urgent! In DC the Senate is about to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act.
This bill has another title – the Build Back Better Act — but the new name sounds better to us, right? This bill funds 87,000 new IRS agents. It increases taxes on small companies. It gives more power to the EPA.
It increases the debt with funds for climate change. Inflation will increase with additional spending! Senator Sinema is waiting on the Senate parliamentarian to determine if the bill can be passed with 51 votes or 60 votes.
Even Senator Manchin worked on the bill and will vote for it, even though it hurts his state.
Please call Senator Sinema at 202-224-4521 and ask that she vote NO on this bill.
