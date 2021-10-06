Editor: Thank you to Joe Guzzardi, guest columnist in the News-Herald on Sept. 16. The White House has promoted immigration with the open southern border (over 2 million by year’s end) and the (unvetted) Afghan refugees. These individuals are placed throughout the US for the states to pick up the tab. Oh, wait, there is a new Afghan Parolee Support Program to help the states with taxpayer-funded housing, transportation, food, cash, clothing, legal counsel, and other services, per Mr. Guzzardi.
Did you know that Congress Democrats are inserting Immigration policy into the new $3+ Trillion Human Infrastructure Bill that they hope to pass by budget reconciliation?
Please contact our elected officials to stop this bill. Make that call now!
Land of the Free, Because of the Brave!
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
s - Which branch of "the Brave!" did you serve in? Just curious.
