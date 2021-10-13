Editor: Have you yet reached your Red Line?
This red line is to motivate you from being an observer to being an activist; a position where you make the effort to start contacting your elected officials. Last week the US Attorney General directed the FBI to investigate and classify parents as “domestic terrorists,” who are speaking out, voicing their opinions for their children’s education. What are the constraints to this? Is it if the parents start screaming in unison? How about swearing? Or maybe pointing their finger and accusing the school board of misbehavior? Perhaps throwing chairs? No, wait, that goes into the realm of violence.
I believe any speaker at a board or council meeting should remain respectful and non-violent and non-threatening. But really, having the parents classified as “Domestic Terrorists” should be a step way beyond the Red Line.
Fight for our freedoms.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
