Look to other countries
Editor: Several letters and an Onion have been printed regarding opening our schools.
We know that children are resistant to covid-19 and are not super spreaders. Pediatricians and psychologists have stated children will be hurt if they don’t get back to school rather than learning remotely.
Some children don’t even sign on and are falling behind. Europe and Asia have children learning in the classroom setting.
Some countries didn’t close schools or their businesses at all.
So why haven’t we looked at how other countries have accomplished opening schools? Or is it just politics again?
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
What the "open the schools now" crowd misses is that the real danger is not so much to the children (I don't believe that, but we'll go with it) it is to the teachers, staff and everyone they come in contact with. And of course kids are carriers.
