Editor: Based on recent events, I am changing my views on current discussions of Arizona sanctuary cities and states. We’ve seen federal and local governments operating in a state of emergency with the pandemic.
We’ve seen Big Tech companies suppress our freedom of speech, as the News-Herald’s editorial of Jan. 13 confirms. People throughout the country have been canceled and lost jobs if they support the wrong political party. Even in our city, we have TNH editorial letters hoping some individuals are restricted in speech.
An emergency is an event that is unexpected, usually negative, and needs immediate attention. For over a year we’ve faced the covid-19 virus. Governments have restricted our movement and actions, closed businesses, shuttered schools, and not allowed us to worship. Well we now know the disease genetics, now know who it impacts and the degree of the illness, and now have treatments and vaccines due to Operation Warpspeed. Thankfully, our local and state officials have not been as heavy-handed as governors Cuomo and Newsom.
Why do we Americans allow governments to keep telling us what to do for so long? Have we become so complacent? The Constitution’s First Amendment gives us rights which must be defended, or we’ll find ourselves in this situation again with the next (alleged) emergency.
Contact your local, state, and federal elected officials … or we may be more and more restricted each time a crisis should arise … or will it take supporting sanctuary city, county, and state legislation? Perhaps.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
“We’ve seen Big Tech companies suppress our freedom of speech…” And yet another fool proves he knows nothing about the First Amendment.
