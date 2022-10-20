Editor: Thank you for again printing our letters in the News-Herald. Your paper gives us a voice to address issues in our local community, our state, and on the national level. Unless you live under a rock, we know that our mid-term election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with early voting already in progress. I encourage all our citizens to be informed and to exercise their right … and responsibility … to vote.
Since Democrats will mostly vote for Democrat candidates, and Republicans will mostly vote for Republicans on the ballot, this letter is addressed to the Independents.
Do you believe all the TV commercials that are out bashing the other candidates? Or will you examine your life today and ask if the Biden administration is making your dream a reality.
Unfortunately Mark Kelly has voted with the Biden spending creating our inflation, and he has done nothing for the border wall. Let’s give Blake Masters, candidate for the US Senate, a chance to change the current policies before we go into a deep recession.
Kari Lake has conducted herself with complete professionalism and has made it clear she is dedicated to America First policies as AZ governor.
So why do we affiliate ourselves with a specific party? I can’t exactly iterate today what Democrats stand for since the party has drastically changed over the last 15 years. In my opinion, it is no longer representing the average worker but has gone far Left.
They have followed Bernie Sanders Socialist policies, have turned their eyes away from all the crime across the country, have embedded sex and gender transformation into our public schools, have supported abortion up until birth, have insisted that only electric vehicles are the answer to Climate Change, and have allowed over 2 million illegals into our country.
On the other hand, the Republican Party has not changed much except for becoming a more diverse constituency with Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians. Republicans still stand for the Constitution, lower taxes, fewer restrictions on business, better education for our students, a closed border, moderate Climate Change policy which won’t destroy our economy, independent energy status, funding the police and a strong military to keep us safe.
You, as an Independent, need to ask yourself if the current inflation and the Biden policies have made your life better, regardless of the TV commercials. Can we make our vote count to turn the US House and Senate to follow the Republican written contract? If we don’t, will the economy only get worse?
Will we have continued illegals, drugs, and sex trafficking pour across the open border? It’s now up to you, so I ask that you make your vote count.
