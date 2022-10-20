Make your vote count

Editor: Thank you for again printing our letters in the News-Herald. Your paper gives us a voice to address issues in our local community, our state, and on the national level. Unless you live under a rock, we know that our mid-term election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with early voting already in progress. I encourage all our citizens to be informed and to exercise their right … and responsibility … to vote.

