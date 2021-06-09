Editor: I was disappointed in President Biden’s emotional speech at Tulsa … not for recognizing the black deaths but for continuing to see America as still fundamentally racist. During the Civil War, the Confederacy was run by Democrats who needed slavery for their fields of tobacco and cotton. Once freed, blacks were segregated in the South by the Democrats and terrorized by the Democrat KKK. As Oklahoma was a slave territory, blacks were brutalized in Tulsa with its existing racism in 1921.
But President Biden did not mention how far our country has come. I lived through the blazing 1960s with Martin Luther King, who made tremendous strides against Democrats at the state and federal levels. I saw on TV the true nature of racism being challenged by marches and protests and, unfortunately, turning to more violence with the Black Panthers. But the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s gave us a period of reflection that showed America may have finally turned the page from slavery. It is through the economic health of our country that all people can advance and find the American Dream.
Yes, we should understand our history, but now we need to find unity. Unfortunately our current administration is doing everything it can to fester racism where little exists.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
