Editor: Mark Kelly’s wife, a former congresswoman, was a speaker at the DNC convention advocating restrictions on guns. It is no surprise as she was seriously wounded during a campaign event years ago.
I would also expect that Mark Kelly will take that same intense emotion to restrict our Second Amendment rights, which is a significant position of the Democrats. On the other hand, Martha McSally has served in the Senate and now has the experience to perform for Arizonians. The Republican party stands firm to protect the Second Amendment. In addition, Sen. McSally will advocate for lower drugs and insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions.
Send Sen. McSally back to work for us, while Sen. Sinema represents the Democrats. Arizona would not be well served with both Democrat Senators.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
Ridiculous comparison! McSally has done nothing for Arizonans. Voting against pre-existing conditions being covered by healthcare is a death sentence for some! Two Democrats just might achieve much more! Mark Kelly will serve Arizona well!
