Editor: Sometimes I wonder if we have such different opinions on illegal crossings because humans commonly operate from one side of the brain or the other side. Broadly speaking, one side is reason/mathematical and the other emotion/arts. Would the latter apply to Democrats? Would it be appropriate for Democrats to collect children’s clothes, toys, and other necessities?
Perhaps then the Democrats would go to the border for a two-week stint to help out with the children? This would put their “Words into Action” … an admirable trait to be recognized by Republicans.
However, once seeing all the silver blankets, side by side, in plastic cages, would the Democrats then be motivated to write to Sens. Kelly and Sinema to stop the madness?
At least the wall should be finished so that children and other immigrants come through designated ports of entry. Perhaps Republicans would be willing to compromise on the Dreamers if the wall was complete. At this point, compromise would be a wonderful thing!
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
More "wall" BS. Wasn't it the twice-impeached, lying, crook who screamed incessantly and joined by the massively ignorant fools that followed him "MEXICO WILL PAY FOR THE WALL!" What happened? Oh, yeah the twice-impeached, liar wound up trying to steal money from our military to pay for that POS.
The basic fact is WALLS DON'T WORK-
The Great Wall of China was an abject failure after 200 years to construct 13,000 miles of stone it did not stop the Mongol hoards from invading China. As a defensive measure against invading forces, it has been about as useful to China as a Bible on a battlefield. It can give you comfort, but it just won’t stop the enemy. The Great Wall was nothing more than an ambitious project contrived by a vainglorious emperor (sound familiar?). Although considered to be unique in the world similar examples of such stupidity can be found around the world. Hadrian’s Wall in the north of England was an attempt to divide the civilized (?) world of the Romans from the barbarians of Scotland – it also failed.
Moving ahead we have the Dutch of New Amsterdam building a 12 foot (actually only 9 feet) wall in 1653 to keep the bad guys out. Sadly, for the Dutch, the British ignored the wall, sailed around and took New Amsterdam by sea – BTW, that is now New York and the site of the wall is now known as Wall Street.
Another costly and stupid failure was the Berlin Wall. In 1961, migration from East to West Berlin had become so voluminous that East Germany constructed a militarized and fortified barrier zone (composed of multiple walls and fences) across the city to prevent unregulated movement between the two sectors. It was a failure – and I should note that while based in Berlin from 1962/1965 I was escorted many times by tunnel across the border. The Berlin Wall remained for 28 years, until 1989. It wasn’t until Soviet influence declined that political support for the wall began to erode. Finally, one night, a combined assault by citizen demolition crews and avid souvenir hunters began tearing down the Wall, allowing Easterners to cross once more without hindrance. BTW, Ronnie the Dim had NOTHING to do with the wall coming down.
Moving now to the Israel/Palestine wall touted by the intellectually challenged. Israel claims the various walls (yes, there are more than one) are to protect its citizens from attack. The building of walls by Israelis in disputed territory is deepening the crisis, and pushing a peaceful agreement between the two sides further into the future. The walls, in other words, are just adding fuel to the political fire. And as for trying to stop the bloodshed?
[ban]the fool!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.