Editor: As a follow up to my earlier letter, Americans just experienced more politics at its ugliest.
Monday, the Democrats had their primary Iowa caucus, which was a debacle in technology … as they are still counting. Their top candidates are Mayor Pete, Sanders, and Warren … moving the Democrats toward socialism.
Tuesday, the President gave the State of the Union entitled the Great American Comeback, listing all of America’s successes over the last three years. At the end, and unable to control her anger, Speaker Pelosi tore up her copy of the speech while the President was still at the podium. Wednesday, the Senate acquitted President Trump on both articles of impeachment along party lines. Sinema voted guilty without Treason, Bribery, or High Crimes and Misdemeanors.
I’m not crazy about President Trump’s tweets or sometimes his “you’re fired” personality. And I don’t believe the Ukrainian call was perfect, as President Trump claims. But I do not believe it rose to the level of impeachment with abuse of power. All of us will need to decide if President Trump wanted Ukraine corruption investigated, including the Bidens, or if he was only seeking “dirt” on Joe Biden to use against him for the 2020 election. At this time, it doesn’t look like Biden will even be on the ballot. And it certainly was not endangering our US national security since it was future monies to Ukraine. Can politicians now move forward and work together at getting work done for we, the American people? I’m not too optimistic. Several Democrats will conduct more Ukraine investigations, slam the Senate for an unfair trial, and predict the 2020 election as invalid if Trump wins. I hope all Americans see through the Democrat tactics and inflammatory media comments.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Thank you! So correct!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.