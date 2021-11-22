Editor: In response to a recent letter about our local officials, I’d like to make a few comments. These people ran on specific platforms, and they were elected by our residents.
Hopefully, they continue to fulfil their promises or make adjustments based on new information.
They’re always willing to hear from you, so make the effort.
Regarding the downtown park, this decision was made by hundreds of community residents years ago. It was one of four pillars from the Vision 2020 which netted $2 million dollars for Lake Havasu City. In addition to the lake, we want the downtown to be revitalized so that it draws people for business and pleasure.
One other issue the letter writer had was in reference to our growing community. It is essential that growth continue, unless you want a city to stagnate and decline. Because of demographics, it is important for our officials to find a way to end the chicken/egg conundrum. Our high school students leave because there are few job opportunities, other than the hospitality industry. Businesses won’t come in because there is no employee base from which to hire. Now we can compound the problem by adding in high rents. The city really can’t do much, perhaps other than putting low cost housing to the front of the line for zoning, inspections, and approvals. I support the recent article on the Villages at Victoria Farm and hope this can be developed in a timely manner.
PS. The pickleball court expenses were mostly covered by that club. Imagine that … people working together to get something done!
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.