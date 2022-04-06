Editor: Thank you to Dani Banks who wrote an editorial letter about our national debt. Check out usdebtclock.org to see how it spins the dollars each and every second, now over $30 trillion. Because there are so many other demands on our citizens, too often we have ignored how extreme this issue is for our country. Both Democrat and Republican administrations are to blame, throwing money at problems and simply ignoring how it will be paid. For example, Covid is at an end now and our city has finally figured out the extreme guidelines (not a jab at the city) on how it can spend the money. But will the government just print the money?
Wouldn’t it be great to get back to the philosophy of the 1990s at which time a Federal Budget was balanced? Perhaps a Constitutional Convention could be called by the States to have a Balanced Budget become a Constitutional Amendment?
Check outconventionofstates.com to get more information and sign the petition for federal fiscal restraint.
I believe we have reached a point in our country’s history that makes it difficult for our grandchildren to experience the American Dream. Will they ever be able to own their own homes? Will their lives be better economically for items beyond the basics? Contact our US Congress officials and tell them to work on balancing the budget. It’s past time to get serious.
