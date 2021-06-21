Editor: We recently celebrated Memorial Day followed by D-Day (Normandy WWII) on June 6. Both these days are to remind us of the sacrifice our soldiers gave to our country.
They protected our Constitution and the freedoms we have in this country; freedoms that not all people enjoy. Unfortunately some of us do not value our free speech and continue to censor us.
Some wish to modify our country’s history. Some wish to create racism where none exists. Please ask yourself if those who died would give the ultimate sacrifice again for these new values being inflicted by the Elite Left.
S. Stievo
Lake Havasu City
As a combat veteran I was sent to war to benefit the Military Industrial Complex that President Eisenhower waned us about. There was no "protect our Constitution" it was "Kill a Commie For Christ" and over 58,000 of my compatriots gave their lives in that ill-fated nightmare and over 106,000 (including me) were wounded in the mess that made billions for the weapons of war providers.
My father was a POW in Stalag 9 and one of that eras Antifa fighters when he was shot and wounded killing Nazi scum.
