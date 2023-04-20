Editor: Just a quick response to Ms. Porter (April 18) regarding the Constitution vs. a National Divorce. Apparently many news channels have indicated that Representative Greene has talked of succession, which is not the case. Her position, which I agree with completely, is we should demand that the Federal government be constrained to the tasks identified in the Constitution, and all other legislative decisions belong to the states … so that the Red vs. Blue resides with the citizens. However, I do agree with Ms. Porter that all of us need to stop the rhetoric and conduct ourselves so that we may actually enter into civil debate of issues that haunt our country. We are at the point where, like other civilizations before us, our decline will come from within.
S. Stievo
(0) comments
